In Persona 3 Portable, players get to jump in the shoes of a regular student who, upon entering Gekkoukan High School, awakens the ability to summon a wide array of Personas and is thrown into a conflict that threatens all. But does Persona 3 Portable feature a romance system similar to the ones featured in both Persona 5 Royal and Persona 4 Golden? Now, in order to answer that and more, here’s whether or not is there any kind of romance in Persona 3 Portable.

Is There Romance in Persona 3 Portable?

Both versions of the Protagonist in Persona 3 Portable will be able to romance a wide cast of characters, from team members to NPCs. With that said, you can check out all the characters who you can romance with both the female and the male versions of the protagonist below:

Male Protagonist (Makoto Yuki) : Yukari Takeba, Fuuka Yamagishi, Mitsuru Kirijo, Aigis, Chihiro Fushimi, Isako Toriumi, Elizabeth, and Yuko Nishiwaki.

: Yukari Takeba, Fuuka Yamagishi, Mitsuru Kirijo, Aigis, Chihiro Fushimi, Isako Toriumi, Elizabeth, and Yuko Nishiwaki. Female Protagonist (Kotone Shiomi): Ryoji Mochizuki, Theodore, Shinjiro Aragaki, Akihiko Sanada, Elizabeth, Aigis, and Ken Amada.

How to Romance Characters in Persona 3 Portable

You will be able to romance any of the characters featured above by maxing out their Social Links, which can be done by performing many activities as well as by choosing the right answers during conversations and interactions with your character/characters of choice.

You can currently play the newest version of Persona 3 Portable on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on January 19th, 2023