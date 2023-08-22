Is Wayfinder Coming to Xbox Consoles?

Image: Airship Syndicate

Wayfinder is a new multiplayer MMO, and fans of the genre are gearing up to discover everything the game offers. PlayStation and PC gamers are able to participate in early access right now, leaving Xbox players in the dust. Will Wayfinder ever come to Xbox consoles? We have everything you need to know in this guide.

Will Wayfinder Release on Xbox Consoles?

At the time of writing, there has yet to be an official confirmation on when or if Wayfinder will be coming to Xbox consoles. Although there hasn’t been an official announcement regarding this issue, the creators at Airship Syndicate did an interview a few months ago explaining that they have not forgotten about Xbox players.

In the interview, directors Steve Madureira and AJ LaSaracina mentioned that PlayStation had been an incredible partner for them and was excited about the project, making it the right choice to start with PlayStation for early access. They further explain that the Xbox logo is on the Wayfinder website and that Airship Syndicate is “excited to get Xbox players into the game later this year.”

With that information, it seems that Wayfinder is planning to come to Xbox consoles shortly. There’s no confirmed release date or more information to prove that this will come to fruition, but it’s good to know the devs have acknowledged Xbox players and not forgotten about them altogether.

You can check out the full interview with Wayfinder’s directors at PAX in the youtube video below.

If you’re an Xbox player who wants to play Wayfinder, let me assure you that you aren’t missing out so far. While the game is fun, the servers have been a rocky ride, and only a small amount of players (both PlayStation and PC) can get into the game and play for extended periods. I can only imagine how terrible these servers would be if Xbox were included in the early access trial for Wayfinder, as they would probably be much worst.

- This article was updated on August 22nd, 2023