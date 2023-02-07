Is Wizarding World down? How to Check Server Status

With the recent release of Hogwarts Legacy, many fans are flocking to the Wizarding World website in order to get sorted into their house and find their wand. This is because Hogwarts Legacy features seamless integration with Wizarding World, so all of your results will carry over to the game. However, the large surge in traffic has caused the site to be experiencing some pretty major issues. Let’s go over how you can check if Wizarding World is down or if the issues you are experiencing are on your end.

How to Check if Wizarding World is Down

If you are rushing to Wizarding World to take your Wand quiz, you might be met with a site error or the site not loading at all. This normally means that the server for the website has been overloaded in one way or another and has shut down. There are a few ways you can verify this though.

The first way to verify that the site really is down is to check with one of the many down detector websites. While the normal DownDetector site doesn’t track every website, other sites like UpDownRadar will be able to quickly tell you if they detect a problem with the website. If they say the site is down, normally it means the issue is on the website’s end.

However, there are times when a down detector site will say the website is fine but there are still issues. Normally, you will be able to see a stream of user comments on these sites which should help to verify if the issue you are seeing is more widespread or something specific to you.

If you are not seeing anyone else reporting the same issues that you are having, you may need to wait a few minutes for other users to notice the problem. The problem could also resolve itself in time, so waiting a bit is normally a good step.

If the site is still down for you after waiting a bit and no other users or other sites have reported the issue, the problem might be on your end with either your internet or computer. Normally a quick restart of everything and clearing the cache of your web browser will fix most issues and have you back up and running.

Once Wizarding World is back up, you can resume your quiz taking or quiz retaking to the get house and wand that you want.

Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled for release on February 10, 2023, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch will release at a later date.

- This article was updated on February 7th, 2023