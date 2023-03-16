Is WWE 2K23 On Game Pass?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you’re hoping to give WWE 2K23 a try before you buy, the idea of it landing on Xbox Game Pass could be a dream come true. While there are countless titles on there, with many sports games included, is WWE 2K23 going to content for the championship on this subscription service, or will you need to work your way up to the Ruthless Aggression Pack? Let’s swan dive from the top ropes and find out if we’ll be able to jump right into the ring, or if we may need to wait for a bit.

Can You Play WWE 2K23 On Game Pass?

Much like its previous entry, WWE 2K23 will not be available on Xbox Game Pass. There isn’t even a Trail to try it out, so you’ll need to jump into one of the available versions of the game. Thankfully, Xbox Smart Delivery does work for this title, so if you are planning on jumping into the ring on a shiny new Xbox Series X, you can keep the copy that you’ve already purchased.

If you’re on the ropes about buying this entry, be glad to know that it is, in fact, a title contender. If you were a big fan of WWE 2K22, there are enough meaningful upgrades to make the purchase worth it. From a vastly improved MyRise to the Advanced Creation Suite making its return to the franchise, there is more than enough to make the purchase worth it.

With sports titles, it seems like these titles may make their way onto the Game Pass platform a few years after release, so maybe we will see WWE 2K23 in 2025. However, for the time being, you’re going to need to purchase it if you’re hoping to become the King or Queen of the Ring.

- This article was updated on March 16th, 2023