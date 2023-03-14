Who is Gabriel Slade in WWE 2K23?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

As you start your career in MyRise, you’ll be introduced to plenty of eccentric and exciting characters during The Lock story of WWE 2K23. However, one of these characters, Gabriel Slade, is shrouded in a bit of mystery. Who is this macho man, and is he actually a wrestler in real life? He tells us we should know his name since he’s been with the company for 10 years, but that just puts more questions on the line. Here’s everything you need to know about this mysterious man, and the role he plays in WWE 2K23.

Who Is Gabriel Slade In The Lock Storyline?

Even though I’ve been out of the wrestling loop for far longer than I would like to admit, I still have a fair knowledge of all of the current WWE shenanigans, and I had never once heard of Gabriel Slade. Well, that’s because, much like The Lock, he’s a created character just for the story mode that you’re partaking in.

Related: WWE 2K23 Full Roster

Playing the part of a Face, Gabriel is a kind and empathetic character that seems to want nothing more than to help the created character strive toward the greatness they deserve. Willing to go above and beyond the line of duty, he is likely willing to sacrifice himself to save you to ensure that you can reach the true stardom you deserve.

While The Lock is initially hesitant to accept Gabriel’s help throughout the early part of the MyRise campaign, there are a few times you’ll get the chance to team up with him, and work your way up the ladder — both literally and figuratively. You’ll find that Gabriel doesn’t have a bad bone in his body, and just wants to make his break into the scene as much as The Lock does, but doesn’t have the backing that is required.

Can You Play As Gabriel Slade Outside Of MyRise?

It’s a shame that you cannot use Gabriel outside of a few matches in the game, but there is a chance that Visual Concepts and 2K Sports may add him as a playable character in the future, as it seems that fans love what he has to offer. In WWE 2K22, there were plenty of characters locked to MyRise that were not made available until after the game was released.

Both The Lock and The Legacy offer plenty of excitement in the MyRise mode, so make sure you’re ready for action before jumping in and get ready for the best stories that WWE has ever put on the market.

- This article was updated on March 14th, 2023