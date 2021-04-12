It Takes Two: Kaleidoscope – How to Cross the Gap

During the chapter ‘Rose’s Room’ in It Takes Two, you’ll be transported into a kaleidoscope. During this section, you will come across a big gap that you need to cross, but it’s not immediately clear what you need to do in order to progress, so many players could find themselves stuck at this part of It Takes Two.

In order to complete this puzzle, you’ll need to work together and look closely at the tiles on the floor and the wall. Here’s how to cross the gap during the Kaleidoscope section of It Takes Two.

How to Cross the Gap in the Kaleidoscope in It Takes Two

You may have been trying to jump and dive across the gap, but no matter how well you time the jump, it’s not possible to make it. The solution to this puzzle lies in the lit up tiles on the floor and side walls.

Once you know this, the puzzle becomes very straightforward. You simply need to complete the chain of tiles by stepping on the blank tiles with Cody and May at the same time and lighting them up. This will unveil a path that you can use the cross the gap.

It Takes Two is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S