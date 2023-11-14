Jiangshi X Chapter 28: Release Date, Time, and Chapter 27 Spoilers

Get ready to see the results of Chaoyun's Sisyphean training!

November 14th, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Jiangshi X Chapter 28 Release Date
The fight against the Wu Dou Jiu Dao has resulted in new threats emerging for the Baguadaoshi and their pupils. Chaoyun has spent a long time furiously training and tempering his body for such an occasion, and in the release of Jiangshi X Chapter 28, we’ll see it in action.

Jiangshi X Chapter 28 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Jiangshi X will release Chapter 28 on Monday, November 20, 2023, at midnight JST. It will be available in the West and for most readers worldwide on November 19, 2023, at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET on the VIZ Media Jiangshi X portal and Manga Plus!

Jiangshi X Chapter 28
Release Date Countdown | AOTF
If you’re wanting to catch this chapter as soon as it drops, consult our Jiangshi X release time zone guide for Chapter 28 below!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)7:00 AM PST
Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver)8:00 AM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)9:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)10:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)11:00 AM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)12:00 PM BST
UK and Ireland3:00 PM GMT
Europe4:00 PM CEST
Moscow6:00 PM MSK
India8:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand10:00 PM ICT
Philippines11:00 PM PHT

In Chapter 27, Chaoyun watches his mentor fight while being mindful of another extremist nearby.

Jiangshi X Chapter 28 Recap and Spoilers

While we’ve seen plenty of Xiaohu in the latest chapters of Jiangshi X, it’s Chaoyun’s time to shine. While his shifu Li is locked in combat, Chaoyun is attacked by an extremely agile close-quarters fighter. The assailant points out that the Baguadaoshi have grown soft after a thousand years of peace, but Chaoyun awakens the immense power he’s been training the past few years. Check Jiangshi X Chapter 28 to find out how the fight goes from here!

- This article was updated on November 14th, 2023

