Jiangshi X Chapter 28: Release Date, Time, and Chapter 27 Spoilers

The fight against the Wu Dou Jiu Dao has resulted in new threats emerging for the Baguadaoshi and their pupils. Chaoyun has spent a long time furiously training and tempering his body for such an occasion, and in the release of Jiangshi X Chapter 28, we’ll see it in action.
Jiangshi X Chapter 28 Release Date, Time, and Countdown
Jiangshi X will release Chapter 28 on Monday, November 20, 2023, at midnight JST. It will be available in the West and for most readers worldwide on November 19, 2023, at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET on the VIZ Media Jiangshi X portal and Manga Plus!
If you’re wanting to catch this chapter as soon as it drops, consult our Jiangshi X release time zone guide for Chapter 28 below!
|Time Zone
|Release Time
|Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)
|7:00 AM PST
|Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver)
|8:00 AM MST
|Central Time (Chicago, Regina)
|9:00 AM CST
|Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)
|10:00 AM EST
|Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)
|11:00 AM AST
|Brazil (Brasília Time)
|12:00 PM BST
|UK and Ireland
|3:00 PM GMT
|Europe
|4:00 PM CEST
|Moscow
|6:00 PM MSK
|India
|8:30 PM IST
|Vietnam and Thailand
|10:00 PM ICT
|Philippines
|11:00 PM PHT
In Chapter 27, Chaoyun watches his mentor fight while being mindful of another extremist nearby.
Jiangshi X Chapter 28 Recap and Spoilers
While we’ve seen plenty of Xiaohu in the latest chapters of Jiangshi X, it’s Chaoyun’s time to shine. While his shifu Li is locked in combat, Chaoyun is attacked by an extremely agile close-quarters fighter. The assailant points out that the Baguadaoshi have grown soft after a thousand years of peace, but Chaoyun awakens the immense power he’s been training the past few years. Check Jiangshi X Chapter 28 to find out how the fight goes from here!
- This article was updated on November 14th, 2023