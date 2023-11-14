Jiangshi X Chapter 28: Release Date, Time, and Chapter 27 Spoilers

Images: Norihiko Kurazono / Shueisha / VIZ Media, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

The fight against the Wu Dou Jiu Dao has resulted in new threats emerging for the Baguadaoshi and their pupils. Chaoyun has spent a long time furiously training and tempering his body for such an occasion, and in the release of Jiangshi X Chapter 28, we’ll see it in action.

Jiangshi X Chapter 28 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Jiangshi X will release Chapter 28 on Monday, November 20, 2023, at midnight JST. It will be available in the West and for most readers worldwide on November 19, 2023, at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET on the VIZ Media Jiangshi X portal and Manga Plus!

If you’re wanting to catch this chapter as soon as it drops, consult our Jiangshi X release time zone guide for Chapter 28 below!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 7:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 8:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 9:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 10:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 11:00 AM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 3:00 PM GMT Europe 4:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In Chapter 27, Chaoyun watches his mentor fight while being mindful of another extremist nearby.

Jiangshi X Chapter 28 Recap and Spoilers

While we’ve seen plenty of Xiaohu in the latest chapters of Jiangshi X, it’s Chaoyun’s time to shine. While his shifu Li is locked in combat, Chaoyun is attacked by an extremely agile close-quarters fighter. The assailant points out that the Baguadaoshi have grown soft after a thousand years of peace, but Chaoyun awakens the immense power he’s been training the past few years. Check Jiangshi X Chapter 28 to find out how the fight goes from here!

