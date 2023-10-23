Jiangshi X Chapter 27: Release Date, Time, and Chapter 26 Spoilers

Images: Norihiko Kurazono / Shueisha / VIZ Media, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Xiaohu’s training has taken him a long way, and he’s far more prepared to tackle the threat of the Wu Dou Jiu Dao now. With the release of Jiangshi X Chapter 27, we might just see the fruits of his labor in a big way.

It’s been a long road, and while we’ve seen results among the protagonist’s friends, Xiaohu’s potential seems to be limitless as his determination pushes him to greater lengths. But as shown in the latest chapter, it doesn’t mask the horrific trauma he’s experienced from his childhood.

Jiangshi X Chapter 27 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Jiangshi X Chapter 27 is set to release on Sunday, November 5, 2023. It will release first at 12:00 AM JST, with readers in North America being able to read it as early as 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET. Be sure to check it out on the VIZ Media Jiangshi X portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus!

Jiangshi X Chapter 27

Release Date Countdown | AOTF Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

Related: Jiangshi X Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule 2023

If you live in a different region and want to know when the next chapter will come out, check our time zone guide below!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In Chapter 26, we take a moment away from the fight at hand to see how far Xiaohu and even Feng Ling have come.

RECAP: Jiangshi X Chapter 26 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 27

Xiaohu has improved at an astonishing rate. We know it, but even his mentors know it, Feng Ling is stunned by his growth, literally and figuratively, noting his greater height as well. The boy is continuously pushing himself to become stronger, and Feng Ling is now struggling to keep up. But it soon becomes clear why that’s the case. Feng Ling soon stumbles upon Xiaohu cowering in a cave, where he reveals that if he stops moving for even a moment, the memories trigger, and he recalls how powerless he was to protect his family and home.

This is pretty standard, tropey fare, and to keep from the series going on the edgy route, Feng Ling does what any supporting friend would do: she sits him down, reminds him he’s not alone, and makes sure he’s eating. It’s surprising, wholesome, and reminds us that mental health shouldn’t be disregarded while improving other aspects of ourselves. The final panels cut back to the present, where we see the two ready to take on their threats, knowing what they’ve been through together.

- This article was updated on October 22nd, 2023