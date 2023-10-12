Jiangshi X Chapter 26 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 25 Spoilers

Get ready for the release of Jiangshi X Chapter 26 here!

October 11th, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Jiangshi X Chapter 26 Release Date
Image: Norihiko Kurazono / Shueisha / VIZ Media

Jiangshi X has cranked up the intensity after a significant timeskip for Xiaohu and his team. They’ve gotten older, wiser, and incredibly powerful in the 3 years that have passed since the first arc. The Wu Dou Jiu Dao approach the Shi Lei threat on multiple fronts, but the Baguadaoshi and their pupils stand between them and the lives of countless innocents. Get ready for what comes next with the release of Jiangshi X Chapter 26!

Jiangshi X Chapter 26 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Jiangshi X Chapter 26 will release on Sunday, October 22, 2023. It will be available at 12:00 AM JST on the VIZ Media Jiangshi X portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus!

Jiangshi X Chapter 26
Release Date Countdown
Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

Don’t forget to check our release time zone guide for when you can expect Jiangshi X Chapter 26 to drop!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)8:00 AM PST
Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver)9:00 AM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)10:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)11:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)12:00 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)12:00 PM BST
UK and Ireland4:00 PM GMT
Europe5:00 PM CEST
Moscow6:00 PM MSK
India8:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand10:00 PM ICT
Philippines11:00 PM PHT

In Chapter 25, Chaoyun is given key intel who who his targets are among the Wu Dou Jiu Dao, but all eyes are on Xiaohu and his blistering speed.

RECAP: Jiangshi X Chapter 25 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 26

The Baguadaoshi repel the attackers sending Jiangshi as their main attack force. However, Chaoyun quickly learns that some of their most powerful officers, descendants of Zhao Lu adept in alchemy and necromancy. This suggests an epic series of fights against these opponents, but the real fight begins (and ends) in this chapter with Xiaohu.

Zhu Que appears among the enemies, issuing a challenge at Xiaohu while taunting him and the loss of his father. He even claims to be the fastest of all of Shenxian Village, but talk is cheap. When he makes a rush for Xiaohu, the protagonist easily dodges his attack, disarms him, and pulverizes him with a punch before the sword he stood on its point falls to the ground. Jiangshi X Chapter 26 is about to bring more heat like this.

- This article was updated on October 11th, 2023

About The Author

J.R. Waugh

J.R. is a Staff Writer with AOTF and has been covering gaming and entertainment in the industry since 2022. Along with a B.A. in History from the University of Cincinnati, he has studied at the University of Birmingham, UK, and part of his M.A. at the University of Waterloo. You'll find J.R. particularly at home writing about the hottest manga and anime. He is highly passionate about horror, strategy, and RPGs, and anything about Star Trek or LOTR. When not ranting about fan theories or writing guides, J.R. is streaming his favorite RPGs and other forgotten gems.

