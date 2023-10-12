Jiangshi X Chapter 26 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 25 Spoilers

Image: Norihiko Kurazono / Shueisha / VIZ Media

Jiangshi X has cranked up the intensity after a significant timeskip for Xiaohu and his team. They’ve gotten older, wiser, and incredibly powerful in the 3 years that have passed since the first arc. The Wu Dou Jiu Dao approach the Shi Lei threat on multiple fronts, but the Baguadaoshi and their pupils stand between them and the lives of countless innocents. Get ready for what comes next with the release of Jiangshi X Chapter 26!

Jiangshi X Chapter 26 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Jiangshi X Chapter 26 will release on Sunday, October 22, 2023. It will be available at 12:00 AM JST on the VIZ Media Jiangshi X portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus!

Don’t forget to check our release time zone guide for when you can expect Jiangshi X Chapter 26 to drop!

In Chapter 25, Chaoyun is given key intel who who his targets are among the Wu Dou Jiu Dao, but all eyes are on Xiaohu and his blistering speed.

RECAP: Jiangshi X Chapter 25 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 26

The Baguadaoshi repel the attackers sending Jiangshi as their main attack force. However, Chaoyun quickly learns that some of their most powerful officers, descendants of Zhao Lu adept in alchemy and necromancy. This suggests an epic series of fights against these opponents, but the real fight begins (and ends) in this chapter with Xiaohu.

Zhu Que appears among the enemies, issuing a challenge at Xiaohu while taunting him and the loss of his father. He even claims to be the fastest of all of Shenxian Village, but talk is cheap. When he makes a rush for Xiaohu, the protagonist easily dodges his attack, disarms him, and pulverizes him with a punch before the sword he stood on its point falls to the ground. Jiangshi X Chapter 26 is about to bring more heat like this.

- This article was updated on October 11th, 2023