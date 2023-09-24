Jiangshi X Chapter 25 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 24 Spoilers

Get ready for the release of Jiangshi X Chapter 25 here!

September 24th, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Jiangshi X Chapter 25 Release Date
Image: Norihiko Kurazono / Shueisha / VIZ Media

The battle to liberate Shenxian Village is going down in Jiangshi X. After years of training and honing their abilities with the masterful Baguadaoshi teachers, Xiaohu, Jiuli, and Chaoyun play their part in fighting their long-standing enemy. The Wu Dou Jiu Dao threat continues to control Shi Lei threats and attempts to take over the realm, but not if our heroes have anything to say about it. Get ready for the Jiangshi X Chapter 25 release date!

Jiangshi X Chapter 25 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Jiangshi X will release Chapter 25 on Sunday, October 8, 2023. It will be available at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media Jiangshi X portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus!

Jiangshi X Chapter 25
Release Date Countdown
Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

Related: Jiangshi X Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule 2023

If you’re reading this chapter outside of the regions listed above, check our release time zone guide below!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)8:00 AM PST
Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver)9:00 AM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)10:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)11:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)12:00 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)12:00 PM BST
UK and Ireland4:00 PM GMT
Europe5:00 PM CEST
Moscow6:00 PM MSK
India8:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand10:00 PM ICT
Philippines11:00 PM PHT

In Chapter 24, Xiaohu, his friends, and the Baguadaoshi act on their strategy to take back the village.

RECAP: Jiangshi X Chapter 24 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 25

The Shi Lei menace is being used against the Baguadaoshi, but they’ve trained newcomers to help fight back. But the ones controlling this threat, the Wu Dou Jiu Dao, have five core members who can be taken down to eliminate this danger.

  • Jiangshi-X-Chapter-25-Release-Date-Spoilers-1
    Image: Norihiko Kurazono / Shueisha / VIZ Media
  • Jiangshi-X-Chapter-25-Release-Date-Spoilers-2
    Image: Norihiko Kurazono / Shueisha / VIZ Media

The plan is clear, with Baguadaoshi Gen leading a frontal assault as a diversion. Chaoyun and Li are fighting the Wu Dou Jiu Dao. Qian and Jiuli move to the Tomb of a Thousand Kings. Finally, Xiaohu helps spearhead the attack on the Shi Lei, so expect a battle on four fronts with the release of Jiangshi X Chapter 25!

- This article was updated on September 24th, 2023

