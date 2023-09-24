Image: Norihiko Kurazono / Shueisha / VIZ Media

The battle to liberate Shenxian Village is going down in Jiangshi X. After years of training and honing their abilities with the masterful Baguadaoshi teachers, Xiaohu, Jiuli, and Chaoyun play their part in fighting their long-standing enemy. The Wu Dou Jiu Dao threat continues to control Shi Lei threats and attempts to take over the realm, but not if our heroes have anything to say about it. Get ready for the Jiangshi X Chapter 25 release date!

Jiangshi X Chapter 25 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Jiangshi X will release Chapter 25 on Sunday, October 8, 2023. It will be available at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media Jiangshi X portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus!

Jiangshi X Chapter 25

Release Date Countdown Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

If you’re reading this chapter outside of the regions listed above, check our release time zone guide below!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In Chapter 24, Xiaohu, his friends, and the Baguadaoshi act on their strategy to take back the village.

RECAP: Jiangshi X Chapter 24 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 25

The Shi Lei menace is being used against the Baguadaoshi, but they’ve trained newcomers to help fight back. But the ones controlling this threat, the Wu Dou Jiu Dao, have five core members who can be taken down to eliminate this danger.

Image: Norihiko Kurazono / Shueisha / VIZ Media

Image: Norihiko Kurazono / Shueisha / VIZ Media

The plan is clear, with Baguadaoshi Gen leading a frontal assault as a diversion. Chaoyun and Li are fighting the Wu Dou Jiu Dao. Qian and Jiuli move to the Tomb of a Thousand Kings. Finally, Xiaohu helps spearhead the attack on the Shi Lei, so expect a battle on four fronts with the release of Jiangshi X Chapter 25!

- This article was updated on September 24th, 2023