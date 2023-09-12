Jiangshi X Chapter 24 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 23 Spoilers

Image: Norihiko Kurazono / Shueisha / VIZ Media

Jiangshi X has cleared its prologue phase and entered the next step in its mystical epic. The Daoshi monks Xiaohu, Jiuli, and Chaoyun have all grown immensely over the past three years. They’ve matured into their roles while also not losing sight of one singular goal, to take back Shenxian Village. Their opponents, the Wu Dou Jiu Dao have brought forth the Shi Lei to bring the Daoshi to their knees, but now our heroes must rise to the occasion. Find out what comes next with the release date for Jiangshi X Chapter 24!

Jiangshi X Chapter 24 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Jiangshi X will release Chapter 24 on Sunday, September 24, 2023. It will be available at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media Jiangshi X portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus!

Jiangshi X Chapter 24

Release Date Countdown Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

For those of you who are eager to see the next installment, check our Jiangshi X Chapter 24 release time zone guide!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, 3 years have gone by and we finally get a taste of just how far Xiaohu and his friends have come!

RECAP: Jiangshi X Chapter 23 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 24

Timeskips are something we enjoy here at AOTF, and seeing these characters come into their own is pretty cool. It now makes greater sense why some designs, like Jiuli’s, were a bit limited in their younger form, as it becomes more apparent that this was the goal.

Despite high-order Jiangshi ravaging the Emperor’s defenses, our heroes have demonstrated just how powerful they’ve become. They’re now capable of manifesting beastly constructs of energy, and flame vortices, and can obliterate enemies with a single hit. Will it be enough to take back their home, Shenxian?

- This article was updated on September 12th, 2023