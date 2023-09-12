Jiangshi X Chapter 24 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 23 Spoilers

Get ready for the release date of Jiangshi X Chapter 24 here!

September 12th, 2023
Jiangshi X Chapter 24 Release
Image: Norihiko Kurazono / Shueisha / VIZ Media

Jiangshi X has cleared its prologue phase and entered the next step in its mystical epic. The Daoshi monks Xiaohu, Jiuli, and Chaoyun have all grown immensely over the past three years. They’ve matured into their roles while also not losing sight of one singular goal, to take back Shenxian Village. Their opponents, the Wu Dou Jiu Dao have brought forth the Shi Lei to bring the Daoshi to their knees, but now our heroes must rise to the occasion. Find out what comes next with the release date for Jiangshi X Chapter 24!

Jiangshi X Chapter 24 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Jiangshi X will release Chapter 24 on Sunday, September 24, 2023. It will be available at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media Jiangshi X portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus!

Jiangshi X Chapter 24
Release Date Countdown
Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

For those of you who are eager to see the next installment, check our Jiangshi X Chapter 24 release time zone guide!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)8:00 AM PST
Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver)9:00 AM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)10:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)11:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)12:00 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)12:00 PM BST
UK and Ireland4:00 PM GMT
Europe5:00 PM CEST
Moscow6:00 PM MSK
India8:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand10:00 PM ICT
Philippines11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, 3 years have gone by and we finally get a taste of just how far Xiaohu and his friends have come!

RECAP: Jiangshi X Chapter 23 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 24

Timeskips are something we enjoy here at AOTF, and seeing these characters come into their own is pretty cool. It now makes greater sense why some designs, like Jiuli’s, were a bit limited in their younger form, as it becomes more apparent that this was the goal.

Despite high-order Jiangshi ravaging the Emperor’s defenses, our heroes have demonstrated just how powerful they’ve become. They’re now capable of manifesting beastly constructs of energy, and flame vortices, and can obliterate enemies with a single hit. Will it be enough to take back their home, Shenxian?

- This article was updated on September 12th, 2023

