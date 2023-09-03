Jiangshi X Chapter 23 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 22 Spoilers

Image: Shueisha / VIZ Media

Jiangshi X has quickly ramped up its story, with a timeskip in place to help its heroes develop into their unique skill sets. While Xiaohu has certainly been the star of the past 20+ chapters, Jiuli and Chaoyun are not far behind now. Their training under the Baguadaoshi will enlighten them far beyond their humble statuses as fledgling Daoshi monks. We’ll see if this training is enough to fend off the inevitable threat of the Wu Dou Jiu Dao with the release of Jiangshi X Chapter 23!

Jiangshi X Chapter 23 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Jiangshi X Chapter 23 will release on Sunday, September 10. It will be available at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media Jiangshi X portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus!

Jiangshi X Chapter 23

Release Date Countdown Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

Related: Jiangshi X Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule 2023

With exciting developments teasing quantum leaps in power for our heroes, you won’t want to miss the action. If you live outside the above time zones, here’s our release time zone guide so you can catch Jiangshi X Chapter 23 as soon as it drops!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, Xiaohu has excelled in his training, to the point of being able to tackle hundreds of opponents blindfolded. But he’s not alone in his accomplishments.

RECAP: Jiangshi X Chapter 22 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 23

Xiaohu is already proving to be a capable warrior. Chaoyun, meanwhile, is undergoing gruel training exercises, but at least his carrying vessel is no longer a measly little cup. Finally, and perhaps most badass of all, Jiuli seems to be learning a darker, more esoteric side to the world’s lore, Lian Shi Shu necromancy.

Time passes to 2 years after the attack on Shenxian. The Baguadaoshi defend valiantly against jiangshi intruders, including a show-stealing entrance by Xun. But it turns out the Wu Dou Jiu Dao have been up to something themselves, seemingly no longer needing Jiutian to bring forth the Shi Lei. The chapter ends here, ominously, suggesting the real fight is only just beginning.

- This article was updated on September 3rd, 2023