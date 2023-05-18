Lanaryu Talus Plateau Dragon Tear Location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Geoglyphs are a new game mechanic in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, where the player must hunt them down and find a Dragon Tear within it. The Dragon Tears reveals memories, which are recorded in your Adventure Log. Collecting all 12 Dragon Tears will reveal the location of the Legendary Weapon Master Sword, so it is well worth taking the time to find all of them. While all Geoglyphs require dedication, the Lanyru Talus Plateau is one of the trickier ones. Here is the Dragon Tear Location for Lanyru Talus Plateau in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Lanaryu Talus Plateau Dragon Tear Location in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

To find the location of the Lanaryu Talus Plateau Dragon Tear in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, head to the Geoglpyh location on the easternmost part of the map. Check my marker in the image below for a reference point.

You can use the Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower to get there reasonably quickly, although you’ll most likely have to walk on foot if you don’t have high Stamina.

Now get to the highest point so you can to get a full view of the Geoglyph — similar to where I have Link standing in the image below. The red arrow is where the Dragon Tear is located, so go to this location and claim it! It is on the highest rock that has the Geoglpyh on it. You can find the Dragon Tear on Lanayru Talus Plateau at 4467, -0304, 0074 for exact coordinates.

As you explore Hyrule in search of these Geoglpyhs and Dragon Tears, there is a trick to finding each of them. The best way to find Dragon Tears is to slowly walk through the Geoglyph, starting from the center, and move in a circular motion as you expand outwards to the edge of the Geoglpyh. This is the tactic that I used, and for the most part, it resulted in success. Patience and taking your time is critical so you don’t accidentally miss it!

