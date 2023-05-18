Eldin Mountains Dragon Tear Location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Hunting down Geoglyphs can be time-consuming in Zelda’s Tears of the Kingdom. Inside the Geoglpyhs, you aim to find Dragon Tears that reveal memories that expand the game’s lore. Some of the Geoglyphs are confusing and can be challenging to decipher, making locating the Dragon Tear’s a colossal pain. Take the Eldin Mountains Dragon Tear, for example, which is one of the hardest ones to complete if you aren’t sure where to go. This guide will go over the Eldin Mountain Dragon Tear location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Eldin Mountains Dragon Tear Location in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

To locate the Eldin Mountains Dragon Tear in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, head to the Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower — North of Great Hyrule Forest. Use the image below for a reference point.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Activate the Skyview Tower, fly into the sky, and make your way to the Geoglyph resembling a sword and where my cursor is in the image below.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

As you go to the Sword Geoglpyh on Eldin Mountains, your goal is to aim for where the red arrow points shown in the image below. If you still have trouble finding the Dragon Tear Memory — the exact coordinates are 0892, 2951, 0362. Just know that the Dragon Tear is near the point of the sword and the top of the rock.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Finding this Dragon Tear will unlock the “A Master Sword in Time” memory — the eleventh memory out of twelve. If you plan to watch all of these memories in order, feel free to check out our complete guide on how to do so. Or you can do what I did and tackle them out of order as you explore the lands of Hyrule. Remember that the twelfth and final memory won’t unlock until you find eleven.

