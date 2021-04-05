League of Legends Wild Rift Console Release Date: When is Wild Rift Coming to Consoles?

When is League of Legends: Wild Rift coming to consoles? A console version of Wild Rift was announced alongside the mobile version, but now that the mobile version is out on iOS and Android, many fans are wondering when to expect the console version on PS4 and Xbox. Wild Rift is a separate version of League of Legends built from the ground up for mobile devices and consoles, bringing a faster-paced version of the game to a much wider audience. Here’s everything we know about the League of Legends: Wild Rift console release date.

League of Legends: Wild Rift Console Release Date

There is currently no release date for the console version of League of Legends: Wild Rift. The game recently released worldwide on mobile devices, and the console version is coming sometime soon. The game was initially planned to release in 2020 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When the game was first announced, it sounded like the mobile and console versions of the game would release simultaneously, but now that the mobile version is out globally and the console versions are nowhere to be seen, this is apparently not the case. Development over the past year has understandably been difficult for just about every studio in the industry, and Riot Games is no exception.

Riot has several other League of Legends projects in the works, including a story-driven single-player RPG and a fighting game, so the console version of Wild Rift is still in development alongside those games. Ruined King: A League of Legends Story was initially slated to release in early 2021 but has now been delayed to later this year, so that could hint at Wild Rift’s console release date. If Wild Rift isn’t coming until after Ruined King, then the game may not see a console release until 2022.

What Consoles is Wild Rift Coming to?

Riot Games has not specified which consoles Wild Rift will be coming to, but the game will presumably launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

Riot’s other upcoming League of Legends title, Ruined King, will release later this year and is coming to all of the platforms listed above, so it would make sense for the developer to target those platforms for Wild Rift as well. Because the game is designed for mobile first, it would have no trouble running on consoles, even Nintendo Switch. Plus, the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S could offer incredibly high framerates and resolutions as well.

League of Legends: Wild Rift is available now on iOS and Android devices. A console version of the game is currently in development.