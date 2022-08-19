Madden NFL 23 Codes: Free Madden Coins, Packs, and More Rewards

Looking for Madden NFL 23 promo codes? Madden NFL 23 has finally launched across all platforms and fans are jumping into the Ultimate Team mode to try and get a headstart over the competition this year. While you can earn a ton of player packs and Madden Coins in Ultimate Team just by playing the game, everyone knows you’ll have to spend some cash to get the best players. Madden NFL 23 promo codes can help alleviate the grind, however, granting you free coins and player packs to build up your team’s roster and overall rating. These are all the working Madden NFL 23 promo codes right now that will grant you free rewards in MUT.

All Working Madden NFL 23 Codes

Currently, there are no redeemable promo codes for Madden NFL 23 on any platform. This article will be updated once new codes are released, so check back soon!

No codes at the moment.

The only codes that can currently be redeemed are pre-order bonus codes that don’t have an exploration date. If you pre-ordered any edition of Madden NFL 23, you’ll have to enter a code to get your rewards.

Expired Madden NFL 23 Codes

These codes have expired and are no longer working. Codes from the above list will be moved here as this article is updated.

No codes yet!

How to Redeem Codes in Madden NFL 23

Redeeming codes in Madden NFL 23 is thankfully a very straightforward process. Just follow these steps:

Log into Madden NFL 23. At the main menu, select the three dots icon in the bottom right corner of the screen. Select Redeem Code. Input your code and claim your rewards.

More codes for player packs and coins will surely be released throughout the season, so keep an eye out for more free rewards as more updates are released for the game.

Madden NFL 23 is finally out for everyone after a brief early access period, and if you haven’t jumped into this year’s entry, we recommend giving it a shot. Unlike Madden NFL 22 last year, this year’s football game seems to be in a much better spot. We liked Madden NFL 23, giving it a score of 4/5 stars in our review. We praised the animations and visuals, saying “With the push in general gameplay feel, as well as the upgraded visuals and animations, Madden NFL 23 shows that EA Sports still has what it takes to make an excellent sports title, without pushing the buttons of longtime patrons.”

Madden NFL 23 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.