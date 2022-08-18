How-To-Redeem-Codes-In-Madden-23

If you’re looking to build your Ultimate Team in Madden NFL 23, you’re going to want to know where you’ll be able to redeem codes to get free cards and players, so you’ll be able to make the team of your dreams. On occasion, if you’re following along with the Social Media Pages that help put the word of Madden to the masses, you’ll find that you’re able to get free cards and points in the game, but you’ll need to know where to go to redeem them.

Let’s dive into that option, so you’ll have no issues finding where you’ll need to go, and what you’ll need to do to make this process as easy as possible. This will work across all platforms, so make sure that you’re as well versed in this subject as possible will help you succeed on any platform that you’re playing on. Here’s what you’ll need to do to redeem all of your codes in Madden 23!

How To Redeem A Code In Madden 23 – All Platforms

Alongside all of the new gameplay additions, you’ll find a completely revamped and renewed menu screen, allowing you to get into the action, no matter how you prefer to play. If you’re looking to sharpen your skills or get right into the game, you’ll be able to do anything and everything you need right from this one simple menu. However, if you’re looking to redeem a code, you may not find that option right off of the bat.

Thankfully, you’ll be able to navigate to the three dots on the bottom right-hand side of the screen and select them with your X or A button, depending on the platform that you’re playing on. Once you have done that, another menu will pop up, with plenty of options to choose from, including Redeem Code. You’ll want to press down on your thumbstick or d-pad and select that option, and you’ll be ready to start punching in codes to earn some extra items!

Madden NFL 23 will be released on August 19, 2022, for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.

- This article was updated on August 17th, 2022