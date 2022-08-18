Are Madden 23 Servers Down? Here’s How to Check Madden’s Server Status

If you’re wanting to get online, but can’t seem to connect with your friends, the servers for Madden NFL 23 may be down like a sacked Quarterback. With the excitement around this new and improved version of an all-time classic franchise, fans are flocking to get online with their new favorite sports game, online to find that the online servers may not be working as anticipated.

Is there anything you can do during this time, or is it something that you’re going to need to wait out? There may be a few steps that you can take to see if you’re able to get back online, so let’s go over these troubleshooting steps, alongside the best ways to check and see if the game is down for you, or everyone around the world. Here are all the steps to checking into the status of the Madden 23 servers!

How To Check Server Status For Madden 23

With all of the improvements that have been made to the core gameplay, alongside all of the new features that are showing up in the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game, there are plenty of things to look forward to with the newest iteration of Madden. It seems like they wanted to make Coach proud with this entry, giving the cover to him, alongside a sweet memorial at the beginning of the game, featuring some of his favorite players.

Alongside all of the improvements, there are plenty of folks that will be ready and waiting to get online with the game, to play against the friends for the reigning title of MVP, but if you’re not able to connect, something could be going on with the server. If you’re wanting to check into the status, there are a few different ways that you’ll be able to do just that. First off, you can check into sites like DownDetector, which shows real-time customer feedback, and allows fans of the game to upload their own server status update, if EA doesn’t mention anything about it.

Checking into the official Madden Twitter account can also allow you to see if there is any upcoming maintenance coming up, or if there are reports of a server down. You may also want to bookmark the EA Offical Server Status website, so you’re able to check an official source for any server issues, as they will allow you to check any of their titles to verify that there is proper integrity.

There is also the small chance that it could be something on your end that is causing this issue. Giving your system of choice a full restart may help you get back online, especially if you have noticed issues with other titles. While your system is restarting, give your router a reboot as well. This could eliminate your problem, and let you get back into the game faster than ever before. If neither of these work, and there are no server outages reported, uninstalling and reinstalling the game could help you make your way back online, but that’s unfortunately not a guaranteed fix, either.

Madden NFL 23 will be released on August 19, 2022, for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.