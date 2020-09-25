Mafia: Definitive Edition – How Many Chapters Are There in the Story?

Mafia: Definitive Edition reunites us with Tommy Angelo and his cab driver-turned-Mafia soldier storyline, one that many experienced nearly two decades ago. Given the amount of time between the original and the remake, it’s possible that returning players have forgotten certain aspects of the game, such as the length of the campaign. In fact, even those with impeccable memory may be surprised to learn that the number of chapters in the Definitive Edition differs from the original.

How Many Chapters Are Included?

Tommy Angelo’s several-year story is bookended with a prologue and epilogue, both of which are not included in the chapter count below. Unlike the 2002 release, Mafia: Definitive Edition hosts 20 chapters instead of 21. This is due to a narrative restructure by developer Hangar 13 that sees the the combination and renaming of two missions. To clarify, missions and chapters are synonymous in this context.

1930

Chapter 1: An Offer You Can’t Refuse

Chapter 2: Running Man

Chapter 3: Molotov Party

Chapter 4: Ordinary Routine

1932

Chapter 5: Fair Play

Chapter 6: Sarah

Chapter 7: Better Get Used to It

Chapter 8: The Saint and The Sinner

1933

Chapter 9: A Trip to the Country

Chapter 10: Omerta

Chapter 11: Visiting Rich People

Chapter 12: Great Deal

1935

Chapter 13: Bon Appétit

Chapter 14: Happy Birthday

Chapter 15: You Lucky Bastard

Chapter 16: Crème de la Crème

1938

Chapter 17: Election Campaign

Chapter 18: Just for Relaxation

Chapter 19: Moonlighting

Chapter 20: The Death of Art

Each chapter differs in length, with some lasting mere minutes and others taking half an hour. The total experience will likely take the average player upwards of 12 hours. Of course, this is assuming that optional driving segments aren’t skipped or that countless hours aren’t being accrued in the Free Ride mode, once unlocked.