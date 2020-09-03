Marvel’s Avengers – How to Claim Pre-Order and Deluxe Edition Bonus Items

Want to know how to access your bonus DLC items from pre-ordering Marvel’s Avengers or purchasing the Deluxe Edition? Marvel’s Avengers is officially out for everyone, but some players are entitled to additional bonus items if they bought a special edition of the game or pre-ordered any version of the game. Pre-ordering the game gets you the Legacy Outfit Pack, while the Deluxe Edition grants you the Obsidian Outfit Pack. These include skins for all six playable heroes.

How to Claim Pre-Order and Deluxe Bonus DLC in Marvel’s Avengers

To claim your bonus DLC items in Marvel’s Avengers, all you need to do is start the game. You will unlock the bonus skins for each hero when you swap to them, and this is true for both the Legacy Outfit Pack and the Obsidian Outfit Pack. Your nameplates and other items will show up as well. You can find your bonus items in the Cosmetics tab of your menu. If you bought a physical copy of the game, make sure you redeem the code found in the box in order to secure your bonus items.

Avengers Pre-Order Bonuses Not Showing Up

Some players have reported that their pre-order bonuses, or even their Deluxe Edition bonuses, have not been showing up in Marvel’s Avengers. There are no guaranteed fixes for this issue, but there are a few things you can try. Try starting the Avengers Initiative mode to unlock your items. This is the game’s online mode and it has spoilers for the campaign, so carefully consider whether you want the story to be spoiled for these skins. The only other fix that people have gotten to work is restarting the game. The skins and nameplates might show up when you log into the game again. If nothing works for you, then you’ll unfortunately have to wait for a patch.