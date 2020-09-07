Can’t find the sabotage missions in Marvel’s Avengers? The Cloning Around mission chain requires you to complete one sabotage mission, but the game doesn’t exactly tell you where to find these kinds of missions. Thankfully, it’s much simpler than it seems. These are basic missions like the ones you’ve already done, but they involve certain objective types that make them sabotage missions. These missions show up on the War Table map like all the others, but finding one might take a bit longer than you’d like. Here’s how to complete a sabotage mission in Marvel’s Avengers.

How to Complete a Sabotage Mission in Marvel’s Avengers

To complete a sabotage mission, proceed to the War Table map. Any mission with the word “sabotage” in the description will work. The mission named “Stark Realities” is your best bet. It is a Sabotage Threat Sector, so it will work for the Cloning Around mission chain. You can find it in the Pacific Northwest region of the War Table map. Sabotage missions have an explosion symbol on the map, so just look for that to help you find one.

Unfortunately, a sabotage mission might not always be present. The War Table refreshes on a regular basis and the missions that show up are random. Sometimes, there might not be a sabotage mission on the map, and in that case, you just have to wait for the next refresh. Stark Realities is one of the only sabotage missions that you’ll encounter in the early levels of Marvel’s Avengers, so be on the lookout for that one in particular. It’s almost always on the War Table map though, so you shouldn’t have much trouble finding it.