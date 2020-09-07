Avengers Vault Onboarding – Where to Find SHIELD Caches

SHIELD Vaults contain some of the best gear in Marvel’s Avengers, but unlocking them is a multi-step process. You need to find SHIELD Caches before you can start a Vault mission, but these are incredibly common once you know where to look. The first step of the Vault Onboarding mission chain requires you to find a SHIELD Cache, but it doesn’t give you a location to look for one. Here’s where to find SHIELD Caches in Marvel’s Avengers.

Where to find SHIELD Caches in Marvel’s Avengers

The easiest way to find a SHIELD Cache is to play the Stark Realities mission. This mission is located in the Pacific Northwest region on the War Table map and requires a minimum power level of 35. After starting the mission, follow the river to the left. Eventually, you’ll pass through a small canyon. Keep going until the Signal Locator appears in the top left corner of the screen underneath your current objective.

The Signal Locator will not provide you with the exact destination of the SHIELD Cache, but it will help you find it. It shows you how far you currently are from the Cache and will beep more quickly as you get closer. Use the Signal Locator to zero in on the Cache’s location. You’re looking for a small circular object sticking out of the ground. It’s very easy to miss, but it’s near a tree surrounded by shrubs and foliage.

After interacting with the object, a secret entrance will reveal itself. Head inside to find a few chests with good loot inside. There is one chest in particular that you’re looking for though. It’s marked with a SHIELD logo on the lid, and you can find it on the right after heading down the entrance ramp. Inside, you’ll find a Vault resource that will provide you with coordinates for a Vault mission. You can back out to the Quinjet from here or complete the mission – either way your progress is saved.

Now you can go and complete the Vault mission you unlocked to continue the Vault Onboarding mission chain.