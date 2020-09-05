There are many different currencies and resources in Marvel’s Avengers, but Credits are the most valuable of them all. They are the game’s premium currency, and you can use them to unlock all sorts of costumes and cosmetics for each of the six playable heroes. Costumes, nameplates, and other cosmetic items can be obtained just by playing the game, but you can get them easier and faster with Credits. Despite being a paid currency, there are a few ways to get Credits without paying anything. These are the easiest ways to get credits in Marvel’s Avengers.

How to Get Credits in Marvel’s Avengers

Credits are the paid currency in Marvel’s Avengers. You can buy them from the in-game store for as low as $5. 100 Credits is roughly equivalent to $1. Credits can be spent on cosmetic items for each character. They are only usable in the Marketplace, and the available stock of items refreshes regularly.

How to Get Free Credits

Despite being a paid currency, Credits can be earned entirely for free in Marvel’s Avengers, and the game is very generous with the amount of currency it gives you. Each hero has their own Challenge Card, which is essentially a personal battle pass. Fully completing a Challenge Card will reward you with 1,500 Credits, and you can do this with all six characters. In total, you’ll earn 9,000 Credits (roughly $90) just by playing the game.

It’s a lot of work to level up Challenge Cards, but you can get premium skins and items for free this way. Each post-launch hero, including Spider-Man and Hawkeye, will have their own Challenge Cards too, but theirs will cost 1,000 Credits. Their Challenge Cards will also reward 1,500 Credits upon completion, so you can complete this with each hero and never pay a dime for new content.

Marvel’s Avengers Credits Prices

These are the prices for Credits in Marvel’s Avengers. The more expensive packages include bonus credits.