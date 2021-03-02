Update 1.26 has arrived for Marvel’s Avengers, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update fixes a small issue with Iron Man’s missile attack as well as a bug that caused a sound effect to play when it shouldn’t have. Other than that, there aren’t many other changes in this update. The next major update for Marvel’s Avengers arrives later this month and will add Hawkeye among other things. Here’s everything new with Marvel’s Avengers 1.26.

Marvel’s Avengers Update 1.26 Patch Notes

Iron Man’s missile attack triggers the battery status effect again.

An unintended sound effect no longer plays during some moves.

This update is currently rolling out across all platforms and weighs in at roughly 928 MB on PlayStation 4. While today’s update is quite small, a larger update is on the way soon for Marvel’s Avengers players.

On March 18, Hawkeye will be added to the game alongside a new Operation called Future Imperfect. This Operation continues the story after Kate Bishop’s Taking AIM Operation which released in December. The release of Future Imperfect also coincides with the next-gen release of Marvel’s Avengers on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The new version of the game will feature faster loading times, an increased frame rate, and a higher resolution.

The update schedule for Marvel’s Avengers has been criticized by some players, but there is still much more content on the way throughout the remainder of the year. Kate Bishop released in December, Hawkeye is nearly here, and Spider-Man is likely to be next in line for the Avengers roster (for PlayStation players at least). Black Panther was also teased in a War Table stream shortly before launch, although he has yet to be officially confirmed as a playable character.

Marvel’s Avengers is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. For more information regarding this patch, visit the official Marvel’s Avengers Twitter page.