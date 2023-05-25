Mayam Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Most Shrines in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom require you to complete a challenge within the Shrine itself, but a select few ask you to solve a puzzle before you can even set foot inside the Shrine. One of the best examples is the Mayam Shrine, which presents you with the daunting task of transferring the crystal that unlocks the Shrine from one sky island to another. Here is the solution to the Mayam Shrine puzzle in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Mayam Shrine “The North Hyrule Sky Crystal” Shrine Solution in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Mayam Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can be found on the eastern side of the cross-shaped island in the North Hyrule Sky Archipelago. To reach it, launch yourself into the sky from the Thyplho Ruins Skyview Tower, which can be found on the island just north of Great Hyrule Forest.

Once you have landed on the cross-shaped island, you have to glide to the round island to the south. While I had more than enough Stamina to make it to the island with the Paraglider, you can also get there by placing a Zonai Wing on the stone launcher in the middle of the cross-shaped island. Just be sure to use your Ultrahand ability to move the launcher into position before you put your Wing down.

The round island consists of two landmasses connected by a bridge. The first landmass is home to a floating block surrounded by Zonai Rockets. The second is patrolled by a Flux Construct I, which will attack you once you get too close. If you watch the Flux Construct from a distance, you will see that the crystal you need to unlock Mayam Shrine is stuck to the back of its head.

We already have a great guide on how to kill a Flux Construct, so check that out if you find yourself struggling to take this one down. Once the Flux Construct is dead, it will drop the crystal, which you can pick up with Ultrahand.

Bring the crystal back to the other side of the island and place it on the floating block. Then use Ultrahand to attach a few Zonai Rockets to the platform. I found that two is enough to get you at the right altitude. However, you should bring all the Rockets, as you will need them for the next step.

Get on the platform and hit the Rockets to launch yourself into the air. The Rockets should bring your block to roughly the same altitude as the cross-shaped island. Now attach the Rockets to the top of the platform and use them to fly over to the cross-shaped island. If the Rockets rolled off during your ascent, fear not! You can use a Zonai Fan or a Zonai Rocket from the Zonai Dispensers to get your platform moving.

Once you are close enough to the cross-shaped island, you can pick up the crystal and bring it to Mayam Shrine. Once the Shrine is open, you can head inside and claim a Magic Rod and a Light of Blessing, which can be used to get more Hearts or Stamina.

