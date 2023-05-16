Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Courage to Fall Shrine Guide

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can be a tricky game, and not even necessarily in terms of difficulty. Sometimes it simply tricks players and subverts expectations, in something as simple and routine as a small shrine. While most are mini-dungeons with a fun gimmick, others can get players doubting their comprehension of the room’s layout. One such spot in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the ‘Courage to Fall’ or ‘Orochium’ Shrine, so we’ve made a guide to clear things up!

Courage to Fall: How to Beat the Orochium Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Orochium Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is not terribly hard once you realize the opening area is meant to trip players up entirely. While you might easily open the doors ahead with the Ultrahand, you’ll be disheartened to see behind them a set of lasers that shoot open a trap door beneath you. Here’s what you do:

Ignore the door, take a left to a Construct you can fight, and a platform above with a ladder. Ascend to it. From this platform, turn right and use your Paraglider to glide around past the lasers and to the next set of doors. You are not supposed to go through the first lasers, as they’ll drop you to your doom. Be sure to raid the nearby chest!

Through these doors, walk into the next lasers, allowing you to fall to the floor below this time. On the lower floor, there are more lasers, but you’ll need to avoid these. Across is a chest with a small key. Go to the other end past the lasers, ascend, return to the room with the green door, and open it with your new key.

Inside, grab the sphere and go forward, using either of the elevators on the left or right. At the top, drop the sphere into the hole, opening the gate for a Wing Zonai Device. Use the Ultrahand to take the Wing out and point it toward the entrance on the track.

Grab the sphere, put it on the Wing along with yourself, and strike the propellers to fly past the first lasers. Here you’ll be able to jump off with the sphere, drop it into the nearby hole, and unlock the gate, completing the shrine.

The Orochium Shrine was a menace for some players in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, teasing them with the phrase “Courage to Fall.” This causes many to just let themselves take damage thinking that’s what they’re supposed to do at the start. To be fair, I thought so at first, and of course, later on, you do exactly that, but the game forces to you assess whether it’s ever really safe.

One of the sillier things I did that worked was get a running start at the first lasers, jump through, and glide while listing to the right edges, the wall slowing my descent until the platform raised back up, shooting me up into the air. I don’t recommend it, but I just had to test it out, as it’s quite janky and occasionally can soft-lock you.

Consider using the Ultrahand and moving one of your common materials like an apple through the lasers if you ever want to test what traps it could set off; that’s what I did!

This copy of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was played on the Nintendo Switch OLED edition, using Ver. 1.1.0.

- This article was updated on May 16th, 2023