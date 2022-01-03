Minecraft: Best Ways to Get Mending Enchantment

Minecraft is filled with intricate things to do and discover. And with all the new updates both recent and planned, there is even more. One of the trickiest things to learn in Minecraft is enchanting. Here in this guide, we will break down exactly how to find the mending enchantment in Minecraft and use them.

Minecraft has so much going on and we have guides for all of it. One of the guides you might want to check out is which enchantments you’ll want for specific gear. Because you’ll need experience to use the mending enchantment, you may want to check out the how to gain experience quickly guide. Don’t be a stranger.

Mending Enchantment in Minecraft

There are many ways in which to find the mending enchantment. Like all other enchantments, they come in the form of books and books can be found in many areas. The mending enchantment is unlike other enchantments in that it cannot be created, it can only be found.

The first way to find the mending enchantment is through chests. Looting chests in villages, bastions, or desert temples will grant you the chance to collect a mending enchantment. The chests with the highest probability of carrying mending enchantments are in the libraries of strongholds. Strongholds can be located by using the eye of ender.

The second best way to find the mending enchantment is through fishing. Fishing in Minecraft grants all sorts of wonderful items to you, but one of the best is mending enchantments. There is no secret fishing spot, all you have to do is have a fishing pole and a body of water and get lucky. For the best loot, you’ll want to go to big bodies of water and use a fish as bait.

Last but not least is trading with local villagers. As you may or may not know, villagers require emeralds in order to trade. But, if you build a lectern and create a librarian villager, you can trade emeralds for special books like the mending enchantment. This may be the most reliable option, but it isn’t the easiest as emerald is hard to come by.

Once you have your mending enchantment and are sure about which item you want to use it on, you’ll need to do a couple of things. First, you’ll need an anvil. Place the item you want to be enchanted in the first slot and the mending enchantment in the second. To enchant, you’ll need to use your experience, so be sure to have that as well.

And just like that, you know everything you need to know about mending enchantments in Minecraft. Happy hunting!

Minecraft is available now on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.