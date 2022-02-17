Minecraft – How to Attract Villagers

Villagers are some of the best things to see when playing Minecraft. They provide trading, and the items they give can vary between what jobs they have. Having a lot of these long-nosed mobs can be extremely useful for players, which is why one might want to know how to attract villagers to different locations. But is such a thing even possible?

Can you Attract Villagers?

Unfortunately, villagers cannot be attracted – at least, not in the traditional sense. There are numerous ways to get villagers to move, however. By destroying every block used by villagers for their jobs, players can repeatedly place and break a block of their own to guide villagers however they like. For example, placing a blast furnace in sight of unemployed villagers – and breaking it before they reach it – is an easy way to get villagers to move. This is best done during the day; at night, players should try placing beds near them instead (after destroying all the beds in the village, of course).

An alternate method of attracting villagers is to not even bother with them. Instead, players should find zombie villagers and lure them into enclosed spaces. They can encourage zombies to kill villagers they traded with; the resulting zombie villager will not despawn. After letting the zombie villager chase them around, players can isolate them and cure their zombification. Effectively, the villager has been moved, though the method might be more difficult than necessary.

Finally, a simple way players can move villagers is by pushing them into minecarts. It may take quite a few rails to get villagers far enough from their village to forget about it, but it’s not a particularly difficult task once everything is set up correctly. Anyone looking to make the most of their acquired villagers should also be sure they know how to make villagers breed. In case one doesn’t know the difference between luring villagers and attracting them, they should also take a look at how to attract bees to easily spot the difference.

Minecraft is available on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, and mobile devices.