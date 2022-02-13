Minecraft has been a staple of the games industry for many years and each year new players are still joining the experience and starting to play through the vast world of the Minecraft universe. One aspect that new players frequently want to know how to do in the game, is how to breathe underwater due to the fact there is an abundance of locations to discover in the oceans of Minecraft. This guide article will take you through the process of how to breathe underwater in Minecraft.

How to Breathe Underwater In Minecraft

There are numerous ways to be able to breathe underwater in the game, from potions to enchantments among many others, whatever method you choose you are sure to be diving through all of the caves that the new update has to offer in no time. The first method of being able to breathe underwater involves utilizing a ‘Brewing Station’. The regular potion of water breathing will allow you three minutes of underwater breathing. It requires you to collect a Pufferfish, a Nether Wart, and a Water Bottle. Once you have all of the core ingredients, simply visit the brewing station and allocate all of the items into the respective boxes, once that is completed, you can brew the potion and drink it to indulge yourself in water breathing within the experience.

Another way to breathe longer underwater is by gathering an enchantment that will allow you to do so. There are a wide variety of enchantments to obtain and specifically, the water-breathing enchantment will allow you to keep on the move without worrying about drowning underwater in survival mode or adventure mode. The ‘Respiration’ enchantment will allow you more time underwater before drowning, it adds 15 (level) seconds extra for breathing underwater and there are three power levels to it.

You can also utilize turtle shells and arrows of water-breathing to be able to breathe underwater along with the other methods.

Will you be brewing water-breathing potions this month?

Minecraft is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on February 13th, 2022