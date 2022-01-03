Minecraft: How to Make a Librarian Villager

Check out how to make a Librarian Villager in Minecraft

January 3rd, 2022 by Franklin Bellone Borges

Librarian-Villager

In Minecraft, players can get a wide variety of items, such as weapons, armor, tools, and enchantments by interacting with villagers, each specialized in their craft. With that said, among all the NPC’s players can interact with and create, the Librarian Villager is among the handiest ones, as it allows players to trade items for rare enchantments books, bookcases, and emeralds. We will now tell you how to make a Librarian Villager in Minecraft so that you can gain access to some of the best and most useful items in the game early on.

How to Make a Librarian Villager in Minecraft

To make a Librarian Villager in Minecraft you need to first find an unspecialized villager. Villagers can be found in the many villages throughout the game world. Once you find a villager, you need to create a Lectern. You can make a Lectern by going to the crafting grid and then placing 3 wood slabs in the first horizontal column, followed by a Bookshelf in the middle of the second horizontal column, and another Wood Slab right below it. Now that you created the Lectern, which will be the job site block of the Librarian Villager, you just need to place it close to the villager and wait for them to interact with it and turn into a Librarian. To speed things up, many players create fences around the villagers to stop them from wandering off. To recap, here’s how to make a Librarian Villager in Minecraft:

  • Find an unspecialized villager.
  • Craft a Lectern.
  • Place the Lectern close to the villager and wait for it to become a Librarian.

Now that you know how to make a Librarian Villager in Mojang Studios’ Minecraft, don’t forget to check out the best ways to gain XP and level up fast, as well as the best ways to get the mending enchantment in the game.

You can currently play Minecraft on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, iOS, Android, Mac iOS, PC, and on the Nintendo Switch.

