Minecraft Legends Resource Locations: Where to Find Iron, Coal, Diamond, Redstone, and More

Unsurprisingly, the main thing you’ll always want to be doing in Minecraft Legends is collecting resources. However, if you don’t know where to look, collecting iron, coal, diamond, and redstone can be a challenge. Luckily, we’re very familiar with Minecraft Legends and can help you out.

Where to Find All Resources in Minecraft Legends

To build structures and armies in Minecraft Legends, you’ll need a lot more than the best mount; you need resources. You’ll always need wood and stone, but if you want to build advanced structures and soldiers, you need iron, coal, diamond, and redstone.

Where to Find Wood and Stone in Minecraft

Wood and stone are the most common resources in Minecraft. You can find a lot of wood in meadow and jungle biomes. Those two biomes are known for having a lot of trees.

For stone, you need to look in meadow and fateland biomes. Fatelands feature several mounts of stone which are perfect for mining.

Where to Find Iron in Minecraft Legends

You can find iron in savannah and any desert biomes. You can also find it in meadow biomes. It can be hard to see, but look for gravel rock and stone with bronze bars in them. This is iron.

Where to Find Coal in Minecraft Legends

You can find coal in meadow and grassy biomes. Sometimes, you’ll find coal next to iron, so watch for that. Coal looks similar to iron but instead of bronze bars, the stone has black coal clumps.

Where to Find Diamond in Minecraft Legends

Diamond is found at jagged peak and all snowy biomes. It’s usually found near the top of mountains and isn’t too hard to spot since it is bright blue.

Where to Find Redstone in Minecraft Legends

Redstone is found in swamp biomes. Since redstone is the only way to make Redstone Launchers which are insanely powerful and will run the meta, a smart move would be to gatekeep your enemies from getting redstone at any available swamps.