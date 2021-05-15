Update 1.08 has arrived for MLB The Show 21, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Sony San Diego Studio already released update 1.06 and 1.07 earlier this week, but now we have patch 1.08. This is the third update the game has had this week and the eighth update overall.

This update should have been released on May 15th, 2021 at 4 AM PT. By the time you read this, this update should be available now for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One.

The download size for the patch on PS4 is only 97 MB. Bear in mind, the update size will vary depending on what version you own the game on. There are only two notes about this patch posted down below.

MLB The Show 21 Update 1.08 Patch Notes

This update will fix the graphical oddities in Metropolitan Stadium.

This update will fix the graphical oddities in Humphrey Metrodome.

Sony San Diego Studio also posted on the game’s Twitter account that it’s working on online issues that Xbox gamers have been having with the last update. You can read the statement below.

“We are aware of the issue Xbox X|S users are having downloading the recent patch, which is blocking them from connecting to online games. We have identified the issue and we are working to address it.”

MLB The Show 21 is out now for the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One platforms.