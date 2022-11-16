Modern Warfare 2: How to Fix Vault Edition Not Working or Rewards Not Showing Up

While Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is now live, many people are still experiencing their Vault Edition bonuses not showing up in Modern Warfare 2. While Vault Edition owners do receive the Season 1 Battle Pass and 50 Tier Skips, they should also get the Red Team 141 skins and the Ghost Legacy pack. If those aren’t appearing for you, here is how to fix your Vault Edition in Modern Warfare 2.

How to Fix the Vault Edition in Modern Warfare 2

Many players are reporting that their Red Team 141 skins and Ghost Legacy skins aren’t showing up in Modern Warfare 2. Luckily, there are a few fixes to try to get the skins to appear.

The first thing to try is to restore licenses. If you are on PlayStation, you need to go to Settings, Users and Accounts, Other, and then Restore Licenses. This will refresh the items you have bought and should fix the issue of the Vault Edition cosmetics not appearing.

Another fix you can try is to make sure your region is correct. If, for any reason, you changed your region to access Warzone 2 quicker or get into different lobbies, change your region back to where you live and that should fix any extra bugs you may be experiencing.

Lastly, players have found success in updating the game, turning off their device, logging out and back into their accounts, and restarting the game. Though these fixes may seem common, they will help Modern Warfare 2 communicate with your Vault Edition and could be the quick fix you need.

There is nothing worse than spending an extra $40 to not get the skins and cosmetics promised. We hope that one of these fixes works for you so you can get back to enjoying the game.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will be available on November 16 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 16th, 2022