Monster Hunter Rise: How to Get the Velkhana Palamute Layered Armor

Armor plays a massive role in Monster Hunter Rise, which may seem unsurprising considering the strength of the creatures you’ll come up against on your hunts. Still, many players overlook the importance of armor for their Palico and Palamute companions. Their armor and defense are just ascrucialt as the hunters, so it’s best to ensure they’re safe and secure while looking the part. For frequent Monster Hunter Rise players, you’ll know the tedious and lengthy process that goes toward farming materials to craft the next set of armor for yourself and your companions, so as soon as there’s an opportunity to get ahold of a decent set without having to grind for it, you should jump at the chance. So, read on to find out how you can get the Valkhana Layered Armor for your Palamute without fighting.

How to Unlock the Velkhana Layered Armor in Monster Hunter Rise

To be gifted the Velkhana Layered Armor for your Palamute in Monster Hunter Rise, you’ll need to register a Capcom ID between February 1 and February 5. Once you’ve registered your ID, you’ll need to visit the Monster Hunter Rise Campaign Page and enter the event. It’s essential to note that this gift only applies to players on PC and Nintendo Switch, so unfortunately, those on Xbox and PlayStation will have to sit this one out. Once you’ve scrolled to the bottom of the page and found the entry section, tick both boxes and fill out the form to be added to the mailing list for the Layered Armor.

The Armor Set redemption code will be emailed to every entered player between February 7 and February 8, detailing how the armor set can be redeemed as well. It’s essential to note that Layered Armor will not affect the stats or abilities of your Palamute. It’s more a cosmetic item than any protective gear, so as long as you’re ready to take the brunt of the monster you’re facing and allow your Palamute to rely on intimidation than battle, it’s an incredibly cool set of armor to have without having to work too much.

Monster Hunter Rise is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 2nd, 2023