How-to-Get-Wyvern-Gems-in-Monster-Hunter-Rise

The vast realms of Monster Hunter Rise are home to hundreds of materials and items to collect and farm each time you go out on a hunt, and while things like Herb and Antidote are fairly common, a number of the harder to find resources can become essential materials to have on hand for crafting as your enemies begin to grow in strength. As you clash with one of the towering monsters within the game, you’ll notice a number of items dropping when you land a particularly deadly hit, and these items are essential to harvest for armor and weapon crafting. Wyvern Gems are among one of the much harder to find materials, so read on to find out where you can collect them and eventually apply them to your craft.

Where To Find Wyvern Gems in Monster Hunter Rise

Finding Wyvern Gems is a difficult mission for a hunter, as the only monsters that drop them are incredibly high-ranked. So, the ability to harvest gems depends on your game rank and which species you’re coming up against. In total, thirteen monsters can drop Wyvern Gems at high and master ranks, so be sure to select missions from the board involving them rather than going in blind. The following list states every high-rank monster that has the potential to drop Wyvern Gems when fought.

Royal Ludroth

Barroth

Tobi-Kadachi

Basarios

Khezu

Somnacanth

Jyuratodus

Barioth

Tigrex

Nargacuga

Diablos

Apex Diablos

The following master-rank species also has the potential to drop Wyvern Gems when fought.

Khezu

However, there’s no guarantee that any of the species listed above will drop Wyvern Gems, as this rare spawn item is significantly more challenging than just walking into a realm and finding it lying on the floor. If you’re looking for a guaranteed way to find gems, then they are rewarded for a handful of completed quests, which is a more guaranteed way of getting ahold of this elusive material but requires a lot more work. Completing the following 7-Star Hub quests will be rewarded with Wyvern Gems.

Advanced: Monsters in Ink

Advanced: Proof of Power

Master Utsushi’s Challenge Part 3

Master Utsushi’s Challenge Part 4

In addition, Wyvern Gems are among the rewards for completing the following Event Quests.

I Can’t Do What Somnacan

Heart of a Ninja

Monster Hunter Rise is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 2nd, 2023