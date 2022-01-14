Monster Hunter Rise gives players the ability to hunt many of the game’s creatures either by themselves or with a party. With that said, when hunting in solo mode, having the best available weapon is essential, as you will have to down some of the game’s most fearsome enemies by yourself. Now, to help you get ready for any battle, we will tell you what weapon is the best for those looking to play Monster Hunter Rise in single-player mode.

Monster Hunter Rise: Best Solo Weapon for Single Player

Among the many weapon types available in both the Switch and PC versions of Monster Hunter Rise, some set themselves apart, thanks to their ability to deal high damage, as well as their adaptability to the various enemies you will encounter during your hunts and travels. With that said, among the many weapons players can use on Monster Hunter Rise, the Phantom Mirage Long Sword is without a doubt the best for single player, thanks to its ability to buff many stats, such as attack and defense, as well as its powerful combination of both high Raw Damage and high affinity, which makes the long sword the ideal choice for those looking to deal devastating damage with Critical Attacks, all while staying mobile in the field.

How to Get the Phantom Mirage in MHRise

You can craft the Phantom Mirage by upgrading your Mirage Finsword I. With that said, you can upgrade your Mirage Finsword I into a Phantom Mirage by using 1x Crimson Liquid, 3x Chameleos Claw, 1x Chameleos Gem, and 75000 Zenny.

Monster Hunter Rise is currently available for the Nintendo Switch and on PC. The PC version of the title can be brought exclusively on Steam, for $59.99.

- This article was updated on January 13th, 2022