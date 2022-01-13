Monster Hunter Rise is now available for PC and fans couldn’t be more excited to check out the latest main game in the acclaimed series, now on a new platform. With that said, MHRise introduces a series of new features to the franchise, like the new Wyvern Riding mechanic, which allows players to actually ride many of the monsters scattered through the lands. Now, to help you dominate the new feature and to help you complete the many hunts available in the game, here’s how to how to ride a monster in Monster Hunter Rise.

Wyvern Riding: How to Ride a Monster in Monster Hunter Rise

First, to be able to ride a monster in Monster Hunter Rise, you need to get the monster into a mountable state, which can be achieved by dealing enough damage to them with both Wirebug attacks or Silkbind moves. A monster can also enter this state by suffering damage from either other monsters or by the environment. Once the monster enters the mountable state, you just need to go to them and then press either A, on the Nintendo Switch, or O/B, on PC. Once you do that, your character will mount the monster. Once you mount a monster, you can dismount by pressing Y, on the Switch, or ▢/X, on PC.

To recap, here’s how to ride a Monster in Monster Hunter Rise:

Find a monster.

Damage the monster with either Wirebug attacks or Silkbind moves.

Get close to the enemy and then press the prompted button to climb the monster.

Now that you know how to use your ride a monster in Monster Hunter Rise, don’t forget to check out how to save your progress manually, all you need to know about the game’s Affinity stat, as well as all you need to know to master the Wirebug in Monster Hunter Rise.

Monster Hunter Rise is currently available for the Nintendo Switch and on PC. The PC version of the title can be brought exclusively on Steam, for $59.99 USD.

- This article was updated on January 12th, 2022