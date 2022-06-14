Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak: Is the Deluxe Edition Worth It?

By now, millions of players have managed to get their hands on Monster Hunter Rise. In the coming weeks, they’ll also be able to check out Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, a massive expansion with new monsters, new weapons, and even new skills. Players can get a taste of this new expansion through Sunbreak’s demo, providing them a chance to check out what’s been added. Many of them will be able to tell whether or not they’re interested in the expansion through that slight taste of content. However, Sunbreak offers DLC that many players won’t be able to test for themselves before deciding if it’s worthwhile. One piece of downloadable content is a deluxe version of Sunbreak with unique gear. Is the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Deluxe Edition worth purchasing?

Is the Deluxe Edition Worth It for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak?

The Deluxe Edition of Sunbreak includes the following items:

Layered armor for the hunter, Palico, and Palamute.

Gestures and poses.

Makeup and hairstyle options for character appearance.

All exclusive content available in the Deluxe Edition is purely cosmetic. This additional content bumps the price of the game up by around $10 USD, so it’s only worth purchasing if you really like the look of the cosmetics. A player that hasn’t started Monster Hunter Rise yet will be able to make better use out of the extra cosmetic options without needing to use a Character Edit Voucher.

It should be noted that Sunbreak’s Deluxe Edition content is not restricted to the Deluxe Edition itself. The layered armor, gestures, poses, and appearance options can be purchased as part of the Deluxe Kit. This is shown as a separate listing on Nintendo’s online store. It’s also listed on Steam, but it does not contain any pricing information about the kit itself; time will tell if it’s made available there as well. The price of this kit is set around $15 USD, slightly more than the Deluxe Edition. If you definitely want the extra content, purchasing the entire Deluxe Edition is still the best choice. If you decide you’re unsure as to whether you’ll want the additional cosmetics, it would be best to purchase the expansion on its own and get the Deluxe Kit afterwards.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will release on June 30, 2022.