Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Monksnail Location: How to Photograph a Monksnail

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak has been getting massive attention from fans of the series since its release and people have been working their way through everything that the expansion has to offer. Of course, there are various new additions to the game and unique things and elements to discover. Along with slaying monsters, you may be taking part in some side activities for yourself and others, and for one of these, you may be wondering how to photograph a Monksnail. This guide article will take you through the process of how to photograph a Monksnail in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Photographing a Monksnail in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

You will be able to photograph a Monksnail by firstly making your way to the Frost Islands. You will be able to find it on a High-Rank expedition. In order to find your target for the photograph, you will need to make sure it is night and then head to zone eight of the area. When you are within zone eight, utilize the wire bug and go up to the ship which overlooks the water.

While looking out across the moonlit ocean, you should get ready to photograph as you will be able to see the Monksnail moving across the ocean, be sure to get a picture of it while it is on the way from one side to the other. It is a brilliant sight to behold so it certainly is worth all of the time for getting up to where you need to be for the picture. There certainly are a lot of beautiful locations in the expansive!

Now you have got the picture, you can happily complete the quest which had you going to get the picture of the Monksnail in the first place and reap the rewards!

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is available now for both the Nintendo Switch and PC.