Monster Hunter Rise: Where to Find Dragonite Ore

You will spend a lot of time hunting and farming for items in Monster Hunter Rise, but for Dragonite Ore, you won’t really need to. The specific ore is one of the rarest early on, but it is actually found in only one place, in masses. Let’s see where exactly we can find some, and upgrade our weapons and armors.

Where and how to find Dragonite Ore in Monster Hunter Rise

Following Machalite Ore, the Dragonite Ore is one level higher than that, making it one of the highest rated ores before reaching High Rank content. That said, it is not as hard to find as you’d think, but it is required to reach a certain map first, namely the Lava Caverns.

This biome is as you would imagine, hot and rocky, but full of Mining Outcrops for you to mine Dragonite Ore from. Like Machalite Ore, this one can be found from both blue and white deposits, with white having a highest chance to get it. Don’t confuse it with Icium which is much more rare to find through blue deposits, making the white versions a better target if you want to farm it.

Dragonite Ore while not common, it can drop on a frequent basis from every vein. Therefore, there is no reason to target specific ones, and simply choose Exploration and farm away. Run around the field with Dango Harvester, and you won’t have an issue gathering dozens of them in no time. And you should at one point, since they are mandatory for upgrading certain weapons to the next tier, or upgrading your armor and crafting some new one.

After you reach High Rank, Dragonite Ore in Monster Hunter Rise can drop way more frequently, even from blue Mining Outcrops. So don’t stress it too much if you are not getting as much as you want in Low Rank, since the process will soon be much smoother.

