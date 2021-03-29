Monster Hunter Rise: Where to Find Rock Roses – Economic Stimulation

One of the required items for the very important Economic Stimulation quest in Monster Hunter Rise, is the Rock Rose, and Rock Roses can only be found in the Sandy Plains map. In contrast to the King Rhino which is also needed for the same quest, these sandy flowers are very easy to find, with barely any effort at all. Below you can find exactly where you can find some.

Rock Roses are rare flowers, but luckily enough Sandy Plains do have a couple of spots where you can find them easily. To start off, what you are looking for exactly, is the Desert Rose node, as shown in the thumbnail picture. These are spread out in the vast desert of this biome, but if you want to save some time of looking for them, head exactly where I’m going to mention below.

Being rather obvious, the picture mentioned prior also shows the easiest location of this Desert Rose. It’s literally left from the Camp you start out when you jump into the map. Fall down the path that leads to the area there, and it should be accessible with just one Wirebug swing.

Other nodes for getting some Rock Roses in Monster Hunter Rise, are located in between regions 4 and 5, at a northern cliff. Sector 12 also has a node in it, right at its middle, making it extremely easy to identify. These are the most accessible Desert Rose bushes in Sandy Plains, but if you run around for a while you may discover some more. You will barely need though, if you just cycle through these ones, so just for the sake of time just farm the ones found in the regions mentioned. Additionally, don’t forget that having the Geologist skill at level 2, can significantly help you, speeding up the process of gathering the desired amount.

Since Rock Roses are needed for the Economic Stimulation, you can imagine they are a highly sought material. The specific quest, if completed, unlocks another Argosy Submarine for you to use, therefore making it of high importance. The before-mentioned King Rhino and Bismuth Prisms are the rest of the items needed for this mission, so make sure to gather all of them to earn yourself a new submarine.

- This article was updated on:March 29th, 2021