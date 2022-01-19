Monster Hunter Rise: Where to Find Twisted Rockbone

Monster Hunter: Rise, available now on Nintendo Switch and PC, offers a vast number of collectibles and items to be found in the wild.

One of these items, Twisted Rockbone, is a valuable and viable item that is required for the creation of quite a few excellent weapons. In this guide, find out where you, and your possible crew, are most likely to find it!

Where to find Twisted Rockbone?

You can begin your quest for Twisted Rockbone by taking a trip to The Shrine Ruins, with its map located above. From there, you’ll want to visit Zones 3, 5, 7, 8, or 11 and begin to scavenge through the Bone Piles that are located there. You may need to use your Wirebug to help you reach the higher locations, as some of them may be harder to reach. There are also a few rock piles in the middle of the map near Zone 13, after venturing downstream a bit.

For more detailed instructions:

Zone 3: Just below the area marker to the east

Zone 5: Right on the map marker, high in the hills. You can easily access it using the Great Wirebug near the Zone 7 pile.

near the Zone 7 pile. Zone 7: West of the zone marker, up in the hills

Zone 8: Southwest of the zone marker, in the hills

Zone 11: Southeastern corner of the area is where you’ll find this Bone Pile .

. Zone 13: Head to the south and drop down the waterfall, and make sure to stay tight against the western side of the map to find it.

What is Twisted Rockbone used for?

Twisted Rockbone is used in a large variety of weapon and armor sets, and may help beginners and more advanced players to access better gear earlier in their adventure.

Weapon Sets: Name and how many Twisted Rockbone

Dark Scythe I (x3)

Morsel Bowfish I (x3)

Yakt Shooter II (x4)

Bone Barong II (x3)

Bone Blade II (x3)

Golem Gunlance II (x4)

Sturdy Glaive II (x4)

Snapper Blade (x3)

Arzuros Strikequill (x2)

Armor Sets: Name and how many Twisted Rockbone

Bone Helm S (x2)

Bone Mail S (x2)

Bone Coil S (x2)

Bone Greaves S (x2)

Hunter’s Greaves (x2)

Bnaharbra Hat S (x2)

Bnahabra Suit S (x1)

Bnahabra Boots S (x1)

Bullfango Mask S (x2)

Arzuros Mail S (x1)

Arzuros Greaves S (x1)

Melahoa Jacket S (x2)

Melahoa Branch S (x2)

Melahoa Roots S (x1)

Final Thoughts

When setting out on your quest for Twisted Rockbone, be sure to pack extra potions and rations, as there are still going to be monsters roaming around that can take you out quickly if you are unprepared. As with all other resources in the game, these Bone Piles do have a respawn timer of 4-5 minutes before being able to harvest more. You can also use Raisin d’etre, which can be crafted from the Dango Girl. For tips and tricks, including the best dango combinations, check our Monster Hunter: Rise guide section.

- This article was updated on January 18th, 2022