Mortal Kombat 1 Beta: Schedule, Early Access, Platforms, and Characters

Image: NetherRealm Studios

Mortal Kombat 1 is ever closer on the horizon and fans have been beginning to prep themselves for the open beta which kicks off this August. Of course, finding out the exact details for any beta can always be a bit time-consuming if you also want to find out what characters are going to be on offer. This article will take you through the full Mortal Kombat 1 Beta schedule.

Beta Schedule for Mortal Kombat 1

The beta officially starts on August 18 from 10am CT/8am PT and continues until August 21 at the same time as the start. I think that this gives an ample window of days for those who have beta access to fully dive into everything that will be on offer — plus dish out plenty of pain to foes!

The developers confirmed that the beta can also be downloaded before the starting time. This means you will be able to get past any potential downloading issues before things properly kick off in the latest installment of Mortal Kombat.

Beta Platforms

Only those who have preordered the game on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S will have access to the beta. Any PC or Nintendo Switch players that were hoping to get an earlier taste of the action in the beta form will be left in the dark. It may however give you an incentive to decide upon a PlayStation or Xbox version of the game instead if you’d really like to play the beta.

All Mortal Kombat 1 Playable Beta Characters

There will be six characters playable in the beta which is of course a much smaller pool than what you may have been expecting. Nonetheless, I believe this will give us all the chance to test mechanics out on those characters to a great degree. Listed below is every playable character for the beta.

Li Mei

Sub-Zero

Kitana

Kenshi

Liu Kang

Johnny Cage

There are also four Kameo characters which will be Sonya, Jax, Kano, and Frost. These characters will not be playable but you will get to see them in action as they effectively act like a sidekick companion for your character. As for the stages in the beta, your fighting will take place in either Johnny Cage’s Mansion or The Teahouse.

How to Get Early Access for Mortal Kombat 1

If you can’t resist waiting for Mortal Kombat 1 any longer than you have to then you could preorder certain versions of the game to get Early Access. If you preorder the Kollector’s Edition or the Premium Edition then you will be able to play the game from September 14. The Kollector’s Edition is…wait for it, $250 dollars so if you don’t currently have that sort of cash laying around, the Premium Edition will be your best bet for Early Access.

Now that you know all about the Mortal Kombat 1 beta and general Early Access, you are fully ready for all of the fighting ahead — enjoy!

- This article was updated on August 10th, 2023