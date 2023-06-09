Mortal Kombat 1 DLC Leaks: Homelander, Omni Man, and More Fighters

Image: NetherRealm Studios

Mortal Kombat 1 is a remake of the first game in the beloved franchise. Summer Game Fest gave us a good look at the first gameplay reveal, which showed off some killer fighter moves along with its feature called “Cameo Fighters.” While the gameplay reveal only showed off a few of the confirmed fighters, recently there have been leaks regarding upcoming DLC for the game. Read on to find out everything there is to know about the Mortal Kombat 1 leaks, including character names.

All DlC Leaks for Mortal Kombat 1

A recent Amazon Italy listing has leaked upcoming characters for Mortal Kombat 1. This posting provided a whole list of character names, and although there is no solid proof of its legitimacy — it is pretty likely this leaked information will come to fruition. The full names revealed in the Amazon posting include the following:

Ermac

Homelander

Omni Man

Peacemaker

Takeda

Quan Chi

Even though these names were mentioned in the posting, there is no definite confirmation that NetherRealm Studios will go forward with these characters — so take all of this information with a grain of salt. The fact that Mortal Kombat 1 doesn’t release until late September and DLC will come even further down the road, there is a possibility that NetherRealm studios will adjust this leaked list.

Confirmed Characters for Mortal Kombat 1

What we do know, though, is that an extensive list of characters and Cameo Fighters are already confirmed for the game. Below is the complete list of fighters ready to go when release comes on September 19, 2023.

All Confirmed Characters

Johnny Cage

Kenshi

Kitana

Kung Lao

Liu Kang

Mileena

Raiden

Scorpion

Shang Tsung

Sub-Zero

All Confirmed Cameo Fighters

Goro

Jax Briggs

Kano

Kung Lao

Scorpion

Sub-Zero

Sonya Blade

Stryker

Cameo fighters will act as secondary fighters that players can summon mid-match. These Cameos will have their very own combination of moves and specialties — adding another skill set to master while learning the main fighters’ actions.

