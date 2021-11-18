MultiVersus Announced: Release Details, Characters, Gameplay, and More

MultiVersus has just been announced by Warner Bros. Games and brings a chaotic, free to play fighting experience to the doorstep of your favorite franchises. From Tom and Jerry to Game of Thrones, there is an omnipresent sense of new potential with this latest fighting genre release. MultiVersus is completely free to play and will have cross-progression and bring cross-play between all available platforms that have the game. The leaks about the experience were indeed true and it is a joy to witness in person today seeing the colourful worlds being brought to life in front of us.

MultiVersus Release Details

The game itself will launch in 2022 to eager Warner Brothers fans and will be released on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Notably, the fact the title has full cross-progression support is definitely something to be looked forward to as you can take your greatly-earned progress to any platform that you decide to play it on, wherever you are.

MultiVersus isn’t the only game that has been having more of a focus on Cross-play and Cross-progression in recent times, there is certainly a trend in the industry with the inclusion of having it.

Nostalgic Characters and Exhilarating Gameplay in MultiVerus

The announcement trailer and official website showcase a vast array of details to be pinpointed and discussed. There is certainly a focus on cooperation in the game as we witness Bugs Bunny teaming up with Harley Quinn in the Batcave. There is a sense of comradery found in the whimsically excellent line-up of characters.

There are thirteen characters revealed so far, these characters are voiced by a great cast of voice actors including Kevin Conroy as Batman. No doubt bringing back memories of the Batman Arkham days. The characters revealed at this point are:

Arya Stark

Batman

Bugs Bunny

Finn the Human (From Adventure Time)

Garnet

Harley Quinn

Jake the Dog

Reindog

Shaggy

Steven Universe

Superman

Tom and Jerry

Wonder Woman

With a line-up like that, who can refuse to try this free-to-play title? There are also a number of exciting modes and maps in the experience. From solo 1v1’s to free for alls, there is something for everyone and even talk of Esports for the game. The developers are ensuring that everyone will “have a home here” in the MultiVersus universe. An admirable statement to be made and it will be thrilling to see the game grow over the years.

The details keep on rolling with information that characters will have their own customization and of course unique gameplay features that can be utilized to bring the battle to your opponents. The game also is reminiscent of Brawlhalla which has recently had its 5.11 update in recent months.

Players who are extra eager to delve into the title before anyone else can sign up for the MultiVersus playtests through this website where you will be able to experience the game firsthand. Ensure that you choose your correct region at the top left of the website before signing up for these. The link in this article will take you to the American site.

Will you be playing Multiversus when it releases?

MultiVersus will be released in 2022 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.