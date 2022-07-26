MultiVersus: How to Hold Down and Left to Rotate Your Knockback

MultiVersus is a game that will always thrive off of players making new strategies for battle. With the open beta that kicked fully off today, those strategies are about to increase tenfold. There are many players who have also been learning the advanced tutorials that people can take part in them and for one of them, you will be learning about how to rotate your knockback in a general sense. This guide article will take you through everything you need to know about this brilliant strategy on how to rotate your knockback in MultiVersus.

Rotating your Knockback in MultiVersus

In order to rotate your knockback, you can learn how to do it through the Knockback Influence tutorial, however, if you are simply wanting to get the information right away then this is all that you need to know. When you get hit away off the side of the map or if you simply get hit in a direction that you don’t want to be going towards then controlling your knockback is vital to getting back to the battle with minimal extra damage incurred upon your character.

To control your knockback you will want to hold down and then left or right depending on where you need to get back to the platform from. Although if you are learning how to rotate your knockback in the tutorial you will need to hold down and left specifically. Many players have been having some issues with this due to how the tutorial is set up. With the open beta started it is likely the issue was fixed, thankfully now players just will have to hold down and left (movement keys/stick) on their controller or PC as indicated. When you are hit up into the air, be sure to hold down and left right away to get back to where you need to be. Congratulations, you have now learned how to rotate your knockback!

MultiVersus is available now in Open Beta form for all of the following platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S Xbox One, and PC.