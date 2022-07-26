MultiVersus Maintenance Schedule: When Will the Servers Come Back Online?

MultiVersus is causing a lot of fans to be searching up about maintenance at the moment as the open beta has launched but there is unfortunately maintenance for the game that players now have to wait for before they can access the game and begin playing. This guide article will inform you of everything we know about how long the MultiVersus maintenance will be on for and then afterward you can plunge yourself into the game and enjoy all of it.

MultiVersus Maintenance Schedule

The official development team has not gave an exact estimation of how long the maintenance will be for but they did let us know that the servers would be back soon for the game. It is unknown if the game’s servers will be back within the next ten to twenty minutes or whether it will be on for another hour or so. Generally, game maintenance tends to be between an hour to two hours so with that estimation the game servers may be back up for the open beta within the next thirty minutes which would be excellent for fans.

Whenever players try to access the game at the moment, they will observe on the main boot screen a message that says “Be Right Back! The servers are down for maintenance.” If you don’t see that message anymore when you do get into the game then the maintenance may have been completed. However, it should be noted that if you run across any other errors it could be related to the ‘Failed Patch’ error that is only there for the time being if the game hasn’t been fully updated to the latest version. Time to get ready to jump into the experience when the servers are back up soon, the developers will no doubt be firing on all cylinders to get the servers up for players today!

MultiVersus is available now in Open Beta form and can be downloaded for the following platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S Xbox One, and PC.