MultiVersus Player Count: How Many People Are Playing the Game?

Since MultiVersus is mostly an online game, its support will be dependent on how many people are playing and buying any paid portions of it like battle passes and Founder’s Packs. The number of people playing all at once can decide two important things like matchmaking quality and time. So, how many people are playing the game? What is the player count for MultiVersus and how can we check?

What is the Player Count of MultiVersus? How Many People Are Playing?

To check how many people are playing MultiVersus, you can go to the SteamCharts website and look the game up. At the time of this article’s release, the game sits at a 144,132 all-time peak, which is also accounting for the 24-hour peak. As of right now, a rough estimate of people playing sits at 137,075 people.

These are extremely impressive numbers, given that these numbers heavily surpass the peaks and 30-day averages of games like Tekken 7, Street Fighter V, Mortal Kombat 11, Guilty Gear Strive, Dragon Ball FighterZ, and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl combined. What’s even more impressive is that all these games’ averages and peaks combined are still surpassed by MultiVersus alone, and by more than double!

Multiversus might have just become the most played fighting game in recorded history. Without console numbers and several servers currently down. Might be closer to 200k with all platforms. Guess this Free2Play thing really works huh? pic.twitter.com/Wz4buvM5i1 — Maximilian Dood (@maximilian_) July 26, 2022

What is not accounted for is the number of people playing either on PlayStation or Xbox consoles. While we can’t accurately find out how many people are playing on the eighth and ninth-generation consoles, we can make an assumption that the player count is at or slightly surpasses the 24-hour peak for MultiVersus.

The game is still very new. It’s got a lot going for it. MultiVersus is free-to-play and supports crossplay and cross progression, meaning there are no barriers when it comes to playing with people. Those 130,000+ people playing on PC get to play with all the folks on the Sony and Microsoft consoles.

If you want a better estimate of players aside from PC, you can most likely double the numbers that you see on SteamCharts to somewhat account for players on other consoles. We’ll get a better idea once we get updates from the PlayStation Blog’s top downloads for July of 2022 and Microsoft’s Most Played Games.

MultiVersus is out now for open beta on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series consoles, and PC.