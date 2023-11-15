MW3 Zombies Heist Guide: How to Find a Filled Essence Container

You're getting close to the end of Act 2 by now!

November 15th, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Image: Activision

During the Dark Aether arc in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, you’ll be tasked with busting a Terminus Outcomes mining operation and taking their resources. Here’s how to find a Filled Essence Container in MW3 Zombies!

How to Find a Filled Essence Container in MW3 Zombies

Modern-Warfare-3-MW3-Zombies-MWZ-How-to-Find-Aether-Essence-Filled-Container-Reward
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

As long as you’ve got the Heist mission selected from Act 2 tier 5 of MW3 Zombies, complete an Aether Extractor contract and a Filled Essence Container will appear next to the Reward Rift. It’ll look like the canisters you spotted in the Essence of Aether mission. Don’t forget the goodies in the Rift, as you’ll often get ammo mods or other potentially rare items! Once you’ve got the Container, you’ll complete the Heist mission.

If you’re having difficulty spotting one, consider trying another Aether Extractor contract and seeing if it drops. Failing that, Exfil and try another run, it’ll appear as long as you’ve got this mission selected as your active task from the Story Mission Select menu.

How to Complete Aether Extractor Contracts

Modern-Warfare-3-MW3-Zombies-MWZ-How-to-Find-Aether-Essence-Filled-Container-Aether-Extractor-Contract
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Aether Extractor contracts have the rocket symbol that appears on the tac-map. If you need a refresher, once you’ve accepted these you’ll see multiple rockets touch down in a nearby area. These are the Aether Extractor sites, and you must go around to the side of each rocket to find a console where you hold ‘Square’ or ‘X’ to overload and destroy it.

Make sure to stay clear of the explosion! Mercenaries defend each of these, and if there are zombies nearby, they like to join the fray. You must destroy all of these extractors in under 3 minutes, but once you do, you’re in the clear, so consider bringing a squad or extra armor.

