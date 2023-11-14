MW3 Zombies Safe Cracker Guide: How to Exfil with the Cryo Freeze Formula

Image: Activision

In the Safe Cracker mission in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s Zombies, you might be feeling like you’re retreading familiar ground. But the twist this time around is that you must Exfil with the Cryo Freeze Formula, so here’s how you can secure this mod in MW3 Zombies!

How to Exfil with the Cryo Freeze Ammo Mod Formula in MW3 Zombies

Just like with Uncommon Aether Tool Plans, you’ll get the Cryo Freeze ammo mod formula as a reward for completing the first 3 objectives in Safe Cracker in MW3 Zombies. The Cryo Freeze Formula will be in a Rewards Rift that opens once the safe is unlocked in a Raid Weapon Stash contract.

How to Complete the Safe Cracker Mission in MWZ

The Safe Cracker mission in MWZ is a revisitation of the Raid Weapon Stash, with several other missions often requiring you to use this contract. The objectives are the following:

Complete a Raid Weapon Stash Contract

Kill 30 Zombies attracted by the safe drill

Do not allow the safe drill to pause

Exfil with the Cryo Freeze Formula

I’ve underlined objective 3 because this is the only moderately tricky objective for some players. You have to stay near the safe. The best ammo mod to have handy to ensure this is Brain Rot, and Speed Cola is a must. For Field Upgrades, Tesla Storm is best when you need some breathing room, although Energy Mine, Frenzied Guard, Frost Blast, or Aether Shroud all offer great defensive or evasive solutions.

Complete this, grab the Cryo Freeze Formula from the Rift, and raid the safe too! Then just go to an Exfil point, maybe consider training with any new weapons you found, and you’ll be able to craft Cryo Freeze ammo mods from now on!

- This article was updated on November 13th, 2023